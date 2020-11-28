Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday attacked the Uddhav Thackeray-led government in the state, drawing reference from recent court decisions on matters related to journalist Arnab Goswami and actor Kangana Ranaut, reported NDTV.

“Uddhav Thackeray’s one year is summed up by two decisions of the court,” Fadnavis said at a press conference to mark the first anniversary of the Thackeray government. “Supreme Court gave a hard-hitting decision. It looks like the government machinery is being misused.”

Maintaining that he did not subscribe to Ranaut or Goswami’s views, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader said voices against the government should not be suppressed.

“We do not subscribe to the thoughts of Arnab Goswami and Kangana Ranaut but we are against the attitude of suppressing those who speak against the government,” he said, according to the Hindustan Times.

On Friday, the Supreme Court elaborated on its reasons for granting bail to Goswami in an abetment to suicide case and noting that criminal law should not become “a tool for selective harassment of citizens”. On the same day, the Bombay High Court quashed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s demolition notice for Ranaut’s property, saying that it was “nothing but malice in law”.

Fadnavis also called the constituents of the ruling alliance – the Congress, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party – “unnatural allies”, reported the Hindustan Times.

The former chief minister also retorted to Thackeray’s statement made in an interview to his party’s mouthpiece Saamana. Thackeray criticised the BJP for “coming after the families” of its political rivals. “They [the BJP] must remember that even they have families and children,” Thackeray had said.

His warning to the BJP came three days after the Enforcement Directorate raided Shiv Sena MP Pratap Sarnaik and detained his son Vihang Sarnaik in an alleged money-laundering case. Earlier, some leaders of the BJP had targeted his son, Aaditya Thackeray, in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput death case.

“If you come after families and children, then remember you have families and children too,” Thackeray had said.

Reacting to this, Fadnavis said that he had not seen a chief minister “who threatens so much”.

“His statements do not suit the chief minister’s chair...He should realise that no one remains after speaking this type of language,” Fadnavis said, according to NDTV.