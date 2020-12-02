A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday granted bail to actor Rhea Chakraborty’s brother Showik Chakraborty in a drugs case related to Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, Live Law reported.

The court cited a Supreme Court judgement which said that confessions or statements made before an officer from the Narcotics Control Bureau were not admissible pieces of evidence, according to NDTV.

The Bombay High Court had in October denied bail to Showik Chakraborty. The court, however, granted bail to his sister Rhea Chakraborty. She was accused of procuring drugs for Rajput and the Narcotics Control Bureau had called her as an “active member of a drug syndicate”

Showik Chakraborty was arrested on September 4. The drug case was based on 59 grams of curated marijuana that was seized from two men, Abbas Lakhani and Karan Arora, who were allegedly linked to people close to Rajput. Rhea Chakraborty was arrested four days later.

The agency had also arrested two alleged drug dealers named Zaid Vilatra and Abdel Basit Parihar in the case. The NCB said that Parihar knew Rajput’s house manager Miranda, who allegedly procured drugs on the instructions of Showik Chakraborty.

While seeking Showik Chakraborty’s custody, the NCB had said that he had “given so many names with whom he was dealing in drugs”.

Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, in what the Mumbai Police said was a case of suicide. Rhea Chakraborty was accused by Rajput’s family of siphoning off his money and drugging him.

Three central agencies – the NCB, the Central Bureau of Investigation and the Enforcement Directorate – were drawn into the investigation. The NCB began an investigation into drug consumption within the film industry after Rajput’s death in June.

The anti-drug agency claimed to have unearthed a close nexus between illegal drug consumption and the film industry. The agency questioned actors like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in the same matter.