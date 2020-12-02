The big news: Ahead of talks tomorrow, farmers say ‘will take more steps’, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UK cleared Pfizer’s vaccine against Covid-19 for emergency use, and SC ordered installation of CCTV cameras in every police station.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Transporters’ body extends support to farmer protests, threatens to stop operations in North India from December 8: Farm leaders demanded that the government convene a special session of Parliament, while Arvind Kejriwal accused Punjab CM of playing “low-level politics”.
- UK clears Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine for emergency use, roll out from next week: Residents in care homes for older adults and care home workers are the highest priority, the chairperson of Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation.
- SC orders installation of CCTV cameras in every police station, offices of central agencies: It said the Human Right Commission and courts of the country can ask for the footage while dealing with complaints against the police.
- Amit Malviya’s tweet about farmer gets ‘manipulated media’ tag on Twitter: Several fact-checking websites reported that the BJP IT Cell head had shared a clipped video of the farmers’ protest to discredit Rahul Gandhi.
- Rs 5.25 crore missing from Gujarat’s Statue of Unity daily collection account, case filed: The police registered a case on a complaint by HDFC Bank, which had outsourced doorstep cash collection for offline tickets to a private firm.
- ‘Every case is different,’ says CJI on bail pleas of Arnab Goswami and Kerala journalist Kappan: The Uttar Pradesh government, meanwhile, told the Supreme Court that ‘shocking findings’ have emerged in the investigation so far against Siddique Kappan.
- Centre’s reply sought on plea against ‘360 degree surveillance’ of all citizens: The petition said authorities’ access to telephone and internet data in bulk was an infringement of the fundamental right to privacy of an individual.
- Spoke out about harassment in MJ Akbar case for public good, Priya Ramani tells court: The journalist made a fresh submission to the Court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate, since a new judge has taken over the case now.
- US court strikes down Trump administration’s order limiting H-1B visas: The Department of Homeland Security had said the changes in the visa programme were needed because of job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.
- Maharashtra to rename residential areas having caste-based names: Social Justice Minister Dhananjay Munde said the state government wants to abolish the caste system gradually.