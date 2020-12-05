A look at the headlines right now:

Deadlock continues as Centre and farmers to meet for talks again on December 9: Meanwhile, the United Nations and 36 British MPs supported the protesting farmers. Covaxin efficacy determined 14 days post second dose, says Bharat Biotech as Anil Vij tests positive: It also clarified that phase 3 involves double-blind clinical trial – neither the company nor the participants know who receives vaccines and who gets placebos.

BJP ready to take power in Telangana after strong show in Hyderabad polls, says state chief: However, Asaduddin Owaisi dismissed claims of a “BJP storm”. Seven arrested under anti-conversion law in UP’s Sitapur district: They are accused of abducting a Hindu girl from her home.

India can see economic recovery from next year, says Nirmala Sitharaman: The finance minister said that the Goods and Services Tax implementation was one of the best things for India’s federal system.

Seven killed due to heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Burevi in Tamil Nadu: The government announced a compensation of Rs 10 lakh each for the families. NCP defends Sharad Pawar’s ‘lacks consistency’ remark on Rahul Gandhi, calls it ‘fatherly advice’: Maharashtra Congress leader Yashomati Thakur, meanwhile, told NCP to not comment on her party’s leadership.

Those who cannot protect their sovereignty become like India’s neighbour, says Rajnath Singh on Pakistan: The defence minister also praised the armed forces for their effective response in dealing with various security threats to the country.

‘Many BJP people are now associated with Rajinikanth,’ claims Congress leader Dinesh Gundu Rao: His comments came two days after Rajinikanth announced that he will start a political party in January 2021 to contest in the Tamil Nadu Assembly polls.

Positive results from Covid-19 vaccine trials show world is close to pandemic’s end, says WHO chief: The chief of the global health body, however, warned rich countries not to take advantage of poor and marginalised ones.

