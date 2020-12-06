The National Investigation Agency on Saturday filed a chargesheet against six people for being allegedly involved in cross-border drug smuggling to generate money for terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir, and other parts of the country, the Hindustan Times reported.

On June 11, a police check post at Kairo Bridge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Handwara seized cash worth Rs 20.01 lakh and two kgs of heroin from a vehicle belonging to a person named Abdul Momin Peer, The Indian Express reported, citing the agency’s statement. After further investigation, the NIA seized a total of 21 kgs of narcotics worth over Rs 1 crore. Peer was also arrested.

On the basis of Peer’s statements, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi (50) and Islam-Ul-Haq Peer (20) were arrested. Following this, the agency re-registered the case and began investigation on June 23. Another accused Afaq Ahmad Wani, who had been on the run, was arrested by the agency, according to The Indian Express.



“Investigation revealed that accused persons including Abdul Momin Peer and Saleem Andrabi were involved in cross-border smuggling and supply of narcotic drug Heroin in J&K [Jammu & Kashmir] and other parts of the country after procuring the same from their associates based abroad including in Pakistan,” a statement released by the NIA said.

It further said Andrabi and Peer allegedly visited Pakistan several times to meet Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen operatives.

The chargesheet filed in the special NIA court in Jammu names Abdul Momin Peer alias Peerzada Momen, Syed Iftikhar Andrabi, Islam-ul-Haq, Afaq Ahmad Wani, Saleem Andrabi and Muneer Ahmad Banday alias Ishfaq.