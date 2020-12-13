The agitation against the Centre’s agricultural laws entered its 18th day on Sunday as the standoff between the farmers and the government continued. Farmers have threatened to block the Jaipur-Delhi highway on Sunday as they vowed to intensify their agitation, the Hindustan Times reported.

The protestors are expected to start their rally on tractors at 11 am as they head to Delhi from Rajasthan’s Shahjahanpur. “Farmer groups from Rajasthan are coming towards Haryana,” said Azad Khan, the vice president of Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit. “We will join them and gather at Shahjahanpur in Alwar near the Haryana-Rajasthan border by Saturday night and proceed towards Delhi on Sunday.”

More than 2,000 police officials have been deployed across Gurugram for managing the law and order as well as traffic at key points.

On Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated the government’s stance that the agricultural reforms will be beneficial. He said the laws will give farmers access to new markets and technology and help bring investments in the agriculture sector. Farmers, however, have expressed anguish at the laws as it allows the entry of private players into the sector.

Union minister Som Prakash said efforts were being made for the next round of meetings with the leaders of farm unions to end the stalemate. Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala has said that he was hopeful the next round of talks will take place in the next 24-40 hours, reported News18.

On Saturday, the protesting farmers took over some toll plazas in Haryana, not allowing authorities to collect fees from commuters. Toll charges were also not being collected in Punjab as farmers observed sit-in at various plazas.

The call for a fresh wave of protests came as multiple rounds of talks between farm leaders and the Modi government have failed to break the deadlock. Tens of thousands of farmers have blocked key highways on the outskirts of Delhi for over two weeks.

Farm law protests

The Parliament had passed three ordinances – Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment & Protection) Assurance and Farm Service Ordinance 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance 2020 – in September. They were signed into laws by President Ram Nath Kovind on September 27.

Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi for more than 15 days against the laws. The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations. The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies.

Opposition parties have also criticised the reforms, saying they would benefit big business and not farmers. They have also urged President Ram Nath Kovind to ask the government to accept farmers’ demands.