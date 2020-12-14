The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party leaders vandalised Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s home and broke CCTV cameras. BJP leaders have been protesting outside Kejriwal’s residence for a week, demanding funds for the municipal corporations.

The AAP tweeted a video of a group of people, allegedly BJP workers, smashing the security cameras outside Kejriwal’s home.

The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the AAP installed new cameras to keep an eye on the women councilors protesting outside Kejriwal’s house. “The AAP has come down to such a low level of politics,” BJP tweeted. “There are already many cameras outside the CM house. This is an attack on the privacy of any woman. The anti-woman face of the AAP has been exposed once again.”

North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor Jai Prakash also said that the women leaders objected to the new CCTV cameras, NDTV reported. “We have been outside the chief minister’s house for seven days but he does not even want to talk,” he was quoted as saying by the news channel. “Today [Sunday], when women councillors were sleeping [outside his home], people from the chief minister’s office started putting cameras there without taking care of their privacy, which the women councillors opposed.”

The mayors and leaders of the BJP-led North, South and East municipal corporations have claimed that Delhi government owes them Rs 13,000 crore. The AAP, on the other hand, has alleged that there has been a misappropriation of funds.

Earlier on Sunday, AAP leaders Raghav Chadha, Atishi Marlena and others were detained ahead of a planned protest outside the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in connection with the alleged misappropriation.

Marlena told reporters that the party wanted the Central Bureau of Investigation to conduct an inquiry into the misappropriation of funds. She also accused Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal of protecting the BJP. Chadha, meanwhile, alleged that the municipal corporations “committed the biggest Rs 2,500 crore scam in Delhi’s history”.

On Thursday, a group of protestors allegedly entered Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia’s residence. Sisodia said that the “BJP goons” tried to attack his family. The AAP alleged that the police did not stop them from entering the property and even removed the barricades around the house.

On Tuesday, the party had claimed that Kejriwal was put under house arrest after he met farmers protesting against the Centre’s agriculture reform laws at the city’s Singhu border. The police had dismissed those claims but the party maintained its allegations even the next day.