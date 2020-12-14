Farm laws: Farmers begin hunger strike as protest enters 19th day
They will also organise protests at all district headquarters across the country.
Farmers protesting against the Centre’s agricultural laws near Delhi began a hunger strike at 8 am on Monday. It is expected to last till 5 pm. They are also expected to organise protests at all district headquarters across the country.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he would join the fasting protestors. He has also appealed to members of his Aam Aadmi Party to join the protest.
The farmers agitation against the new laws entered the 19th day on Monday. Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting at key entry points to Delhi. The farmers fear the agricultural reforms will weaken the minimum support price mechanism under which the government buys agricultural produce, will lead to the deregulation of crop-pricing, deny them fair remuneration for their produce and leave them at the mercy of corporations.
On December 9, they had rejected the Centre’s written proposal on the amendments it was willing to make to the three agriculture laws, and threatened to intensify their protests.
Live updates
8.40 am: Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh accuses his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal of exploiting the farmers’ protest for electoral agenda in Punjab, ANI reports. Singh calls Kejriwal a “shameless liar”.
8.30 am: Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh leader Shiv Kumar Kakka says that Union home minister Amit Shah, during the talks with farmers on December 8, admitted that the Centre had made the mistake of not consulting farmers on the news laws, Hindustan Times reports.
8.25 am: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation or IRCTC issues a clarification on reports that it sent nearly 2 crore emails between December 8 and December 12 to its Sikh customers about the decisions taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the community, amid the farmers’ protest, PTI reports.
“The mails have been sent to all, irrespective of any particular community,” IRCTC says. “This is not the first instance. Earlier also such activities have been undertaken by IRCTC to promote government welfare schemes in public interest.”
8.15 am: The Supreme Court will on December 16 hear a petition seeking the immediate removal of protesting farmers from several border points of Delhi, PTI reports. The petitioners argued that commuters were facing troubles due to the road blockades and that the gatherings might lead to a rise in the number of coronavirus cases.
8.10 am: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh affiliate Swadeshi Jagran Manch says the farmers should be guaranteed minimum support price for their crops and purchases below the MSP should be declared illegal, PTI reports. The organisation says that private parties should also be barred from buying below the MSP.
8 am: The Bharatiya Kisan Union (Bhanu) saw an internal disagreement over the opening of the Delhi-Noida highway at Chilla border on Sunday, according to NDTV.
The union’s President Thakur Bhanu Pratap Singh decided to open the highway after a meeting with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Yogesh Pratap, the organisation’s Uttar Pradesh chief, opposed the decision, adding that he would fast unto death at the site.
Here’s what happened on Sunday
- Farmers protesting against the Centre’s three agricultural laws started a tractor march from Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border on Sunday, causing the Delhi-Jaipur highway to shut down. The highway opened partially after being closed for three hours.
- Leaders of farmers’ unions announced they will hold a hunger strike from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday. The farmers will also stage protests at all district headquarters.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that he will fast with the farmers.
- Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar accused the Opposition parties of running a propaganda against the new farm laws. He made the remark while addressing a delegation of over 100 farmers from Uttarakhand, who met him to extend their support to the laws.
- Swaraj India chief Yogendra Yadav said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was offering the farmers a “gift” that they didn’t want. He joined the farmers for a rally on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. Yadav referred to the Centre’s negotiations with the farmers as “strange”. “They [the Centre] are forcing a gift, which is unwanted in the first place,” he said. “The prime minister says it’s a historic gift, but farmers don’t want it.
- The Rashtriya Kisan Mazdoor Mahasangh said that the farmers were clear about their demand for the withdrawal of the three laws. “All farmer unions participating in this movement are together,” the group’s president Shiv Kumar Kakka said.