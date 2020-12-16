The big news: SC suggests formation of Centre-farmers panel amid protests, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The Cabinet approved the next round of telecom spectrum auction, and Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine induced robust response.
A look at the headlines right now:
- SC suggests formation of Centre-farmers panel to resolve deadlock over farm laws: Meanwhile, farmer leaders officially rejected the Centre’s proposal and asked the government to stop maligning their protests.
- Cabinet approves next round of telecom spectrum auction: The central government also announced subsidy for export of sugar.
- Bharat Biotech’s Covid-19 vaccine induced robust response, no adverse effects in Phase 1 trials: Meanwhile, India’s coronavirus tally rose to 99,32,547 as it registered 26,382 new cases in 24 hours.
- In Kerala local body elections, ruling Left alliance inches closer to comfortable victory: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the results had showed how ‘opportunistic politics’ had no space in in the state.
- TMC leader Suvendu Adhikari quits as MLA, may join BJP during Amit Shah’s visit: Meanwhile, AIMIM chief chief Asaduddin Owaisi hit out at Mamata Banerjee, saying no man can ever buy him with money.
- Karnataka HC allows Amnesty India to withdraw Rs 60 lakh from bank accounts: The Enforcement Directorate had frozen the group’s accounts over suspicion of violating rules on foreign funding in September.
- International Criminal Court refuses to probe China on alleged detention, genocide of Uighur Muslims: Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda said that it cannot act as the alleged crimes took place in China, which is not a party to the court.
- Rahul Gandhi walks out of parliamentary panel meeting after he was not allowed to speak: The Congress leader was stopped by panel chairperson Jual Oram, when he sought to raise the issue of Chinese aggression along the LAC.
- Bombay HC allows Arnab Goswami to challenge chargesheet in 2018 abetment to suicide case: The bench asked the magistrate court to issue a copy of the chargesheet to Goswami at the earliest, and set the next date of hearing on January 6.
- US Congress passes defence policy bill that calls out Chinese aggression against India: The bill contains the resolution of American Indian Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, urging Beijing to end its military aggression against New Delhi.