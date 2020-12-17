A look at the headlines right now:

Supreme Court asks if farm laws can be put on hold till petition on farmers’ protests is heard: Meanwhile, Arvind Kejriwal tore copies of farm laws, asked Centre to not become ‘worse than British’. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath claimed Opposition’s anger over Ram temple construction was the reason for farmer protests. Six UP farm leaders were told to submit Rs 50 lakh bonds for trying to ‘instigate’ farmers.

Setback for Mamata Banerjee in West Bengal as Suvendu Adhikari, Jitendra Tiwari quit Trinamool Congress: Adhikari had resigned from the membership of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, and Tiwari quit as the chief of the Asansol Municipal Corporation.

SC rejects UP appeal against quashing Kafeel Khan’s detention under NSA: The Supreme Court, however, said that the Allahabad’s High Court’s observation will not impact Khan’s criminal prosecution in other cases. French President Emmanuel Macron tests positive for coronavirus, PM Modi wishes him speedy recovery: Meanwhile, Delhi reported 1,363 new cases, record 90,354 tests were conducted on Wednesday. Narendra Modi to attend Aligarh Muslim University’s centenary event, first PM to do so since 1964: University Vice Chancellor Tariq Mansoor appealed to the university students and staff to keep the centenary programme ‘above politics’.

Selective disclosure of investigation to media affects rights of accused and victims, says SC: The court was hearing a dowry death case, where the local media in Uttar Pradesh reported about an alleged suicide note of the woman.

Former BARC Chief Operating Officer Romil Ramgarhia arrested in Mumbai in TRP scam: Romil Ramgarhia is the first person associated with the ratings agency to be held in the case.

Centre’s move to regulate OTT platforms was to bring content under one place, says I&B ministry: The ministry’s secretary said the role of the government would not be of a regulator but of a facilitator.

Paris authorities fined nearly Rs 81 lakh for employing too many women in top posts: A 2013 rule aimed at gender parity mandated that one sex could not account for more than 60% of nominations to senior positions.

Facebook found no need to act against Bajrang Dal, says company’s India head: Ajit Mohan also refuted the ‘Wall Street Journal’ report on Facebook’s reluctance to act against the group, calling it ‘factually untrue’.