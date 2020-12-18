The big news: PM Modi says farm laws were not introduced overnight, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: SC initiated contempt action against Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja, and four accused in Hathras case were charged with gangrape and murder.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Farm laws were not brought in overnight, says PM Modi, accuses Opposition of misleading farmers: Meanwhile, agriculture minister said the Centre hopes to resolve protests before new year. Ten economists told the government to repeal ‘fundamentally harmful’ legislations. Uttar Pradesh Police said the notices sent to farmer leaders seeking Rs 50 lakh bonds was a ‘clerical error’.
- SC issues notice to Kunal Kamra and Rachita Taneja in contempt case, asks them to respond in 6 weeks: Both of them had criticised the top court for the manner in which it had fast-tracked Arnab Goswami’s bail plea in an abetment to suicide case.
- CBI charges four accused in Hathras case with gangrape, murder: The central agency has also invoked charges under the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.
- Another MLA, minority cell general secretary quit TMC in West Bengal as 4 leaders exit party in 2 days: Former West Bengal minister Suvendu Adhikari and MLA Jitendra Tiwari tendered their resignations on Thursday.
- Coronavirus ‘spread like wildfire’ due to poor implementation of guidelines, says Supreme Court: It also directed states to conduct fire safety audits of Covid hospitals. Meanwhile, the health ministry said Covid-19 vaccination in India is voluntary.
- India, China agree to continue working towards complete disengagement at the LAC: The Indian foreign affairs ministry said the two countries also reviewed the developments along the LAC since the last round of talks.
- 99.9% of Congress members want Rahul Gandhi as party president, says Randeep Surjewala: He said the party will soon begin the process to elect a new president.
- Centre again summons top West Bengal officials to discuss law and order after Nadda’s convoy attack: The Centre agreed to the Mamata Banerjee-led government’s suggestion that the meeting take place virtually.
- Delhi temperature dips to 4.4 degrees Celsius, chilly spell likely to continue till December 21: The weather department said icy winds are currently blowing towards the national Capital from the mountains.
- Joe Biden nominates Deb Haaland, a Native American, as US Interior Department secretary: She would become the first Native American Cabinet secretary, and also the first indigenous person to lead the agency, whose jurisdiction includes tribal lands.