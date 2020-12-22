United States President Donald Trump on Monday presented the Legion of Merit to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating strategic partnership of the two countries, US National Security Advisor Robert C O’Brien said. The Legion of Merit is given by the president of the United States, typically to heads of state or heads of government of other countries.

Indian Ambassador to the United States Taranjit Singh Sandhu received the award on behalf of Modi from O’Brien in the White House.

The award was in recognition of the prime minister’s “steadfast leadership and vision for India’s emergence as a global power, and exemplary contribution made by him for the advancement of the India-United States strategic partnership and promoting global peace and prosperity”, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

“President @realDonaldTrump presented the Legion of Merit to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in elevating the U.S.-India strategic partnership. Ambassador @SandhuTaranjitS accepted the medal on behalf of Prime Minister Modi.” –NSA Robert C. O’Brien pic.twitter.com/QhOjTROdCC — NSC (@WHNSC) December 21, 2020

Besides Modi, the Legion of Merit was also awarded to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison for “his leadership in addressing global challenges and promoting collective security”, and to former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe “for his leadership and vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific”, O’ Brien said.

The United States is the latest country to confer its highest award on the Indian prime minister. Other awards include Order of Abdulaziz Al Saud by Saudi Arabia in 2016, State Order of Ghazi Amir Amanullah Khan (2016), Grand Collar of the State of Palestine Award (2018), Order of Zayed Award by United Arab Emirates (2019), Order of St Andrew by Russia (2019) and the Order of the Distinguished Rule of Nishan Izzuddin by Maldives (2019), according to PTI.