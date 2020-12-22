The Mumbai Police on Tuesday raided a club for violating coronavirus-related safety norms in the city and filed a case against 34 people, including cricketer Suresh Raina, ANI reported.

The police said that they raided the Dragonfly Pub near the Mumbai airport as it was open beyond the permissible time limit and was not following safety guidelines or physical distancing norms.

Raina, singer Guru Randhawa and interior designer Sussane Khan were also arrested along with the pub’s staff members, India Today reported. Raina and Randhawa got bail later.

They were all charged under Sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 34 (criminal act done by several persons in furtherance of common intention of all), 269 (whoever unlawfully or negligently does any act which is likely to spread the infection of any disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the National Disaster Management Act.

The raids on the pub took place at around 2.50 am, according to NDTV. Clubs in the city are allowed to stay open till 11.30 pm only.

On Monday, the Maharashtra government announced the imposition of a night curfew till January 5 to restrict Christmas and New Year celebrations. The curfew will be in force between 11 pm and 6 am. Maharashtra has reported more than 18 lakh coronavirus cases and 48,801 deaths so far.

The government also decided to quarantine passengers arriving from Europe and West Asia for two weeks. The decision were taken after a new strain of coronavirus – spreading faster than other variants – was detected in the United Kingdom. India has also suspended flight services from the UK till December 31.

India’s coronavirus tally went up to 1,00,75,116 on Tuesday after it reported 19,556 new cases in 24 hours. This is the lowest daily rise in infections since early July. The country’s toll went up by 301 to 1,46,111.