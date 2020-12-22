Election strategist Prashant Kishor on Tuesday questioned whether Bharatiya Janata Party leaders would give up their posts if they fail to win 200 seats in the upcoming West Bengal Assembly elections, reported PTI.

Kishor’s comment came just a day after he tweeted saying that he would quit the micro-blogging website if the BJP crosses “double digit” in terms of number of seats. On Tuesday, he raised the stakes and told PTI that he would quit his work as a poll strategist if the BJP manages to achieve the feat, going on to challenge leaders of the saffron party.

Significantly, during his visit to West Bengal last week, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had expressed confidence that his party will win in over 200 constituencies in the 294-seat Assembly, in the state elections scheduled in April-May next year.

Kishor, who managed Narendra Modi’s successful campaign for prime ministership in 2014, has been roped in by Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to boost her party’s prospects in the state elections. His tweet on Monday had set off a war of words on Twitter with BJP leaders taking jibes at him. The party’s National General Secretary and in-charge of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya quipped that the country will end up losing a poll strategist after the West Bengal elections.

भाजपा की बंगाल में जो सुनामी चल रही हैं, सरकार बनने के बाद इस देश को एक चुनाव रणनीतिकार खोना पड़ेगा। — Kailash Vijayvargiya (@KailashOnline) December 21, 2020

The party’s MP from Asansol in West Bengal, Babul Supriyo, said sarcastically he was happy that an “expert who can make such a statement” was leading the Trinamool Congress’ campaign.