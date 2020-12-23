The Karnataka government on Wednesday imposed night curfew in the state till January 2, ANI reported. The restrictions will begin on Wednesday and stay in effect between 10 pm and 6 am.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that the curfew was imposed to contain the new coronavirus strain that has emerged in the United Kingdom. “We are also monitoring international passengers arriving in the state,” Sudhakar said. The minister specified that there would be a prohibition on Christmas and New Year celebrations after the 10 pm deadline.

Maharashtra too has imposed a night curfew from Tuesday between 11 pm and 6 am, in view of the new variant of the virus. The restrictions will stay in effect till January 5, in the state. Meanwhile, India has suspended flight services from the UK till December 31.

The new variant of the coronavirus, called the VUI–202012/01, was first detected in the UK last week and is found to be 70% more transmissible. Nearly a third of England’s population entered a lockdown four days before Christmas, as authorities tried to rein in the pandemic. The new variant of the virus has spread rapidly in London and South East England.

The Centre on Tuesday said that that the strain has not been seen in India so far and that it has no impact on the potential of emerging vaccines. India’s coronavirus tally on Wednesday morning rose to 1,00,99,066 after 23,950 new cases were reported in 24 hours. The country’s toll went up by 333 to 1,46,444. As many as 96,63,382 people have recovered from the infection.