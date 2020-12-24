Aam Aadmi Party leader and Delhi Jal Board Vice Chairman Raghav Chadha on Thursday accused Bharatiya Janata Party workers of vandalising his office. Chadha alleged that his office was attacked as the AAP has extended its support to the farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three new agricultural laws.

“BJP workers and leaders came to the Delhi Jal Board’s office in Jhandewalan and vandalised the entire office...you can see glass on the floor...even the staff was attacked,” Chadha said during a press conference. “Some people are injured, and drops of blood can be seen on the floor.”

Chadha also shared a video of a large group of people barging through the main entrance of the Delhi Jal Board office as police personnel attempt to control them. The group is later seen entering the premises, shouting slogans, including “Bharat mata ki jai” and “Jai Shri Ram”. A few of those in the crowd can be seen carrying BJP flags and scarves. The group later charges towards the closed doors of the office, and can be seen breaking the glass doors, and entering the building.

The AAP claimed that the BJP workers were demonstrating outside the Delhi Jal Board office since Thursday morning under the leadership of the party’s state unit chief Adesh Gupta.

This is BJP for u. https://t.co/DSNnMDaigK — RishiKesh Kumar (@rishikeshlaw) December 24, 2020

Chadha claimed that the BJP had organised this attack on the Delhi Jal Board office because AAP supports the protesting farmers. “They asked me to tell Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to stop supporting the protests against the farm laws,” he added. “They said that if the AAP does not stop supporting the protesting farmers then all of the party’s legislators would be taught a lesson.” He also accused the Delhi Police of working alongside the BJP.

After the attack on Thursday, Kejriwal condemned the incident. “The BJP should understand that the Aam Aadmi Party and my government are fully with the farmers till their last breath,” he tweeted. “We are not afraid of such cowardly attacks. I appeal to all the workers not to be provoked by such attacks from the BJP. Maintain calm and offer full support to the farmers.”

AAP leader Sanjay Singh reiterated his party’s stand on the protesting farmers. “Under Arvind Kejriwal’s leadership, every single worker of the Aam Aadmi Party will support the protesting farmers,” he tweeted. “BJP’s attacks cannot make us stop.”

Earlier this month, mayors and local body representatives of the BJP staged a sit-in protest and indefinite hunger strike outside Kejriwal’s residence, demanding Rs 13,000 crore for civic bodies, which they claim, the state government owed them. The protest ended on December 19.

The BJP stopped protesting outside the Delhi chief minister’s residence a day after the Delhi High Court said that the protestors should be evicted when the state disaster management authority has prohibited political and other gatherings in the city till December 31 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On December 13, the AAP alleged that BJP leaders vandalised Kejriwal’s home and broke CCTV cameras. The BJP, on the other hand, claimed that the AAP installed new cameras to keep an eye on the women councilors protesting outside Kejriwal’s house.