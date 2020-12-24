The big news: UK, European Union reach trade deal a week ahead of Brexit, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: The Centre again reached out to farmers for discussions on farm laws, and Karnataka rescinded its night curfew order a day after announcing it.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Britain, European Union finalise post-Brexit trade agreement: Prime Minister Boris Johnson tweeted a celebratory picture and wrote ‘the deal is done’.
- Centre reaches out to farmers again, asks them to set date for next meeting on farm laws: The central government assured the farmers that the agricultural laws will have no impact on the minimum support price.
- Karnataka backtracks, withdraws night curfew for Christmas and New Year a day after announcing it: The curfew was revoked ‘after receiving feedback from the public’, Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s office said.
- In TRP scam, former BARC chief executive officer arrested in Pune: Partho Dasgupta will be produced before a court in Mumbai on Friday.
- Two travellers from UK who fled after testing coronavirus positive in Delhi tracked down: One of the passengers went to Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh, while the other went to Ludhiana in Punjab.
- Economy recovering faster than expected, growth rate may turn positive in third quarter, says RBI: The central bank said GDP growth rate may come at 0.1% in the third quarter.
- Kerala again seeks governor’s nod for special Assembly session to pass resolution against farm laws: On Tuesday, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan had denied approval to hold a similar session on December 23.
- TMC accuses Centre of not inviting West Bengal CM to Visva-Bharati event, flags error in Modi’s speech: Trinamool Congress MP Bratya Basu claimed there were factual errors in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the university’s centenary celebrations.
- Police search office of lawyer representing Delhi riots accused: The police said they were searching for ‘incriminating documents’ and ‘metadata of outbox’ of the official email ID of Mehmood Pracha’s firm.
- Kerala moves SC against HC order raising cap on daily pilgrims to Sabarimala temple: The High Court had allowed 5,000 pilgrims per day, raising the state’s limit of 2,000 people on weekdays and 3,000 on weekends.