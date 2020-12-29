Farmers protest: Tikri, Singhu borders of Delhi remain completely shut as sit-in continues
Leaders of farmer will meet Union ministers on December 30 to hold sixth round of talks.
The Tikri and Singhu borders of Delhi remained shut on Tuesday as thousands of farmers blocked highways in giant demonstrations against the new agricultural legislations.
Leaders of farmer will meet Union ministers on December 30 to hold sixth round of talks with the government, which has so far failed to mollify the protestors who say the reforms threaten their livelihoods and pave the way for corporate exploitation.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders for over a month. Worried over farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins, the Centre on Monday wrote to representatives of 40 farmer unions, urging them to engage with the government with an “open mind and clear conscience”.
Live updates
11.23 am: A farmer in Punjab, who was protesting near Bharatiya Janata Party’s Barnala district President Yadwinder Shanty’s house, died of a heart attack, The Indian Express reports.
11.18 am: The movement of traffic near the Delhi borders remained affected on Tuesday, as thousands of farmers choked highways with large demonstrations against the new laws, reports the Hindustan Times.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Jasmeet Singh says traffic moving from Delhi to Noida is smooth as usual at Chilla border, but the carriageway leading to the Capital remains blocked. Farmers also continue to block one carriageway on the Delhi-Meerut elevated expressway, while the other one for those exiting Delhi is open, he says. Singhu and Tikri borders, however, were completely blocked.
9.36 am: The Qadirabad village in Haryana called for a complete boycott of all leaders from state’s ruling coalition parties – the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Jannayak Janata Party – to mark their protest against the new agricultural laws, reports NDTV. The villagers said that anyone from the government who tries entering their settlement will be “welcomed with shoes, not garlands”.
A banner was also put up near the entrance of the village that read, “Only those who speak in farmers’ interest will be allowed to enter”.
9.35 am: Farmers demonstrating against the Centre’s new agricultural laws performed yoga on the Delhi-Noida Link Road at the Chilla border, reports PTI. The road remained closed for Noida to Delhi movement but was open for commuters travelling from Delhi to Noida, the police said.
9.32 am: As many as 1,500 mobile towers and telecom gear owned by Reliance Industry’s Jio were vandalised in Punjab allegedly by farmers protesting the new agricultural legislations, amid fear and resentment that the reforms will pave the way for corporate exploitation.
9.28 am: Here are the top updates from Monday:
- Farmers’ unions agreed “in-principle” to hold talks with Centre on December 30, to end the deadlock over the three contentious agriculture laws, after the Union government sent them an invite. The government in a new letter said it is committed to resolve matters with an open mind as the farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi went on for over a month.
- Social activist Anna Hazare said he will go on a hunger strike in what would be his “last protest”, if his demands on matters concerning farmers are not met by the Union government by the end of January.
- Krantikari Kisan Union President Darshan Pal said that farmers will hold a tractor march from Singhu border on December 30 to protest against the legislations. He also said that toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana remain permanently open. The unions have not yet said if there was a change in plans for the march, following the government’s invitation.