The big news: India finds new virus strain cases, may extend UK flight ban, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: Actor Rajinikanth announced that he will not enter politics, and farmer leaders insisted on scrapping farm laws ahead of talks with Centre.
A look at the headlines right now:
- India registers first six cases of new coronavirus strain after travellers from UK test positive: The Centre said genome sequencing will be done in India for symptomatic international fliers. Meanwhile, civil aviation minister said UK flight ban may be extended for a short period.
- Rajinikanth says he won’t enter politics, cites health complications: His announcement drew wide reactions, with Congress MP Karti Chidambaram calling it ‘much ado about nothing’.
- Talks must be about repealing agricultural laws, farmers tell Centre ahead of meeting on Wednesday: Meanwhile, NCP chief Sharad Pawar said agriculture sector can’t be run sitting in Delhi. Thousands also marched to Raj Bhawan in Patna, and were baton-charged by police.
- Arnab Goswami paid former BARC CEO to boost Republic TV’s TRPs, say Mumbai Police: Police cited Partho Dasgupta’s confession that Goswami met him at least three times in separate hotels in Mumbai, and ‘made payments worth lakhs in cash’.
- Madhya Pradesh government approves ordinance against forceful religious conversions: The government decided to pass an ordinance after a three-day Assembly session was cancelled due to coronavirus cases in Assembly officials and MLAs.
- Land of Tagore would not let hate politics triumph over secularism, says Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee: The chief minister took a swipe at the BJP, saying that those who don’t respect Gandhi, Tagore are talking of building ‘Sonar Bangla’.
- ‘I eat cattle meat, who are you to ask,’ says Siddaramaiah after Karnataka clears cow slaughter bill: He said other Congress leaders were wary of taking a stand against the anti-cow slaughter bill because they were afraid of the backlash.
- Two expelled Assam Congress MLAs join BJP ahead of polls, call former party ‘directionless’: The two exits have reduced Congress’ strength to 20 MLAs in the 126-member state Assembly.
- Indian economy could be ‘most resilient’ in south and southwest Asia in long term, says UN report: The report, however, flagged a sharp dip in imports and a decline in domestic spending in the country in 2020.
- Renowned French fashion designer Pierre Cardin dies at 98: He was known for making fashion brands accessible to masses.