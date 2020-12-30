The big news: Centre, farmers fail to break deadlock on farm laws, MSP, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: The BJP expelled Shaheen Bagh shooter hours after he joined the party, and India extended UK flight ban amid new virus strain cases.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Centre, farmers to discuss MSP, repeal of farm laws during next meeting on January 4: The agricultural minister said the government has arrived at consensus on 2 matters with farmers after sixth round of talks. Meanwhile, Congress, SAD urged protesting farmers to hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP-JJP coalition lost four key mayoral seats in municipal elections amid farmers’ protest.
- Shaheen Bagh shooter Kapil Gujjar expelled from BJP hours after joining party: Gujjar had fired two or three times in the air as protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act were underway.
- India extends suspension of international flights till January 31, UK flight ban to January 7 amid coronavirus crisis: The country has so far recorded 20 cases of the new virus strain detected in the United Kingdom.
- Three suspected militants killed in Srinagar gunfight, families claim they were innocent: The families of the three alleged militants disputed the official claim and staged a protest against the killings.
- India, China have failed to arrive at ‘meaningful solution’ to border tensions, says Rajnath Singh: The defence minister also spoke about the law against ‘love jihad’, and said he personally did not support religious conversions for marriage.
- UK approves Oxford-AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine for use, roll out to begin on January 4: Meanwhile, an expert panel to meet again on Friday to decide on emergency vaccine use approval.
- Trinamool Congress MPs in West Bengal write to president, seek removal of Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar: They accused Dhankhar of acting against the state government at the behest of the BJP .
- Home ministry declares Nagaland ‘disturbed area’ for six more months under AFSPA: The state has been under AFSPA for almost six decades now.
- Temperature touches zero degrees Celsius in parts of Haryana, Rajasthan: Haryana’s Hisar recorded zero degrees Celsius, and Narnaul registered 0.3 degrees.
- Delhi panel suggests lowering drinking age from 25 to 21 years, reducing dry days: If the recommendations are approved, the dry days would be on Independence Day (August 15), Republic Day (January 26) and Gandhi Jayanti (October 2).