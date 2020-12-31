Farm laws: Delhi’s Chilla, Ghazipur borders shut as protests enter 36th day
The Kerala government moved a resolution against the farm legislations.
Farmers, demanding a repeal of the three farm laws, continued their protest at the national Capital’s borders as the agitation entered the 36th day on Thursday. Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh at Chilla and Ghazipur remained shut for those travelling from Noida and Ghaziabad.
The Centre on Tuesday held the sixth meeting with the farmers protesting against the farm laws. The government said that it has arrived at a consensus on two out of four matters flagged by demonstrators.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping at Delhi’s borders. The protestors say the laws will dismantle regulated markets, and hurt their livelihoods by making them vulnerable to big corporations. They want the laws to be scrapped.
The Centre has refused to address the demand of repealing the laws. It did, however, offer making amendments to certain sections along with a written guarantee on MSP.
Live updates
9.56 am: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan moves resolution against the farm laws in the state. Vijayan says the farmers’ protest would affect the state, reports ANI. He adds that that the state will starve if the supply of food items from other states stops.
9.52 am: Kisan Ekta Morcha says that a tractor march, scheduled for December 31, has been postponed. It adds that the march is not cancelled.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- The Centre, after its sixth meeting with the farmers’ unions, said that it had arrived at consensus on two out of four matters flagged by them. Earlier in the meeting, the government said that it could form a committee to deliberate on their demands related to the agricultural laws.
- The Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal told farmers protesting against the agricultural laws that they should hold direct talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to get the legislations repealed.
- The Bharatiya Janata Party-led coalition government in Haryana suffered a setback in municipal elections amid the farmers’ agitation against the agricultural laws. The BJP-Jannayak Janata Party alliance lost the mayoral elections in Sonipat and Ambala.
- Defence Minister Rajnath Singh appealed to protesting farmers to engage the government in a logical debate on every clause of the new agricultural legislations, and allow the administration “to do the needful to address their problems”.