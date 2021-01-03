India on Sunday registered 18,177 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 1,03,23,965. The new cases were 4.7% lower than Saturday. The country’s toll rose by 217 to 1,49,435. The number of active cases stood at 2,47,220, while the recoveries reached 99,27,310.

Meanwhile, a luxury hotel in Chennai emerged as an infection hotspot as nearly 85 people, including staff members, have tested positive for the infection there since December 15, PTI reported. Civic authorities have been directed to conduct oxygen saturation tests on all guests at the ITC Grand Chola.

India is progressing towards the clearance of a vaccine. Drugs Controller General of India chief VG Somani is scheduled to brief the media about the country’s vaccine candidates at 11 am on Sunday

On Saturday, the Subject Expert Committee of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation had recommended two coronavirus vaccines for emergency use, one developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University and the other backed by the state-run Indian Council of Medical Research. The Oxford vaccine is being developed by the Serum Institute of India in Pune, while Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech is manufacturing the second one.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 8.45 crore people and killed over 18.35 lakh, according to the Johns Hopkins University. More than 4.75 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.