Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas on Sunday recorded moderate to heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms for the second straight day, ANI reported. The India Meteorological Department said that both the maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to rise in the next few days.

“Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over many parts of entire Delhi, Gurugram, Farukhnagar, Kosli, Manesar, Sohna, Faridabad, Bhiwadi, Rewari, Bawal, Ballabgarh, Nuh, Tijara,” the weather department said.

Kuldeep Shrivastava, head, regional weather forecasting system, said intense thunder and lightning was witnessed in different parts of the city, reported the Hindustan Times. Officials said a cloud patch has almost crossed the Delhi region, but another patch is approaching from Rajasthan and Haryana. Moderate to intense spell of rain is likely in the next two to three hours.

Cloudy sky with the chance of light rain and thundershowers is likely to continue till January 5 due to a western disturbance in the region.

#WATCH I Delhi: Rain lashes parts of the national capital; visuals from near Barakhamba Road pic.twitter.com/hMjERKdvCX — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Delhi: The national capital wakes up to a rainy morning; visuals from Green Park (pic 1&2) and Chandni Chowk (pic 3&4) areas. pic.twitter.com/O5suBOi83y — ANI (@ANI) January 3, 2021

Budget airline SpiceJet urged passengers to check their flight status. “Due to bad weather (heavy rains) in Delhi, all departures/arrivals and their consequential flights may get affected,” said a tweet. “Passengers are requested to keep a check on their flight status.”