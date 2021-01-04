Dense fog and a cloud cover enveloped Delhi on Monday morning, PTI reported, quoting the India Meteorological Department. The minimum temperature in the city rose to 11.4 degrees Celsius, the highest in the last 22 days, as a result of the cloud cover.

On Sunday, Delhi and the adjoining areas in the National Capital Region received heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms due to a western disturbance in the region. The Safdarjung Observatory recorded 39.9 mm rainfall between 8.30 am on Saturday to 2.30 pm on Sunday. The IMD said more rains were expected in the Capital on Monday and Tuesday.

The weather department also said that the western disturbance and the resulting clouds were trapping some of the infrared radiation in the atmosphere, pushing up the minimum temperature. The mercury is expected to fall to 4 to 5 degrees Celsius, once the disturbance clears.

Meanwhile, visibility in the city came down to 50 metres in the Safdarjung Observatory and 150 metres in the Palam observatory around 7.30 am, according to PTI. According to the IMD, “very dense” fog is when visibility is between 0 and 50 metres and in case of “dense” fog, visibility is between 51 and 200 metres.

Most parts of neighbouring states Haryana and Punjab also recorded above-normal minimum temperatures on Monday. Chandigarh, the joint capital of the two states, recorded a low of 12.5 degrees Celsius, seven notches above normal, an IMD official told PTI. Some cities of Punjab had also received rainfall on Sunday.