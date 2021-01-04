The police in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Monday arrested three municipal officials over the collapse of a roof in a crematorium, that killed 24 people, PTI reported.

Muradnagar Nagar Palika Executive Officer Niharika Singh, Junior Engineer Chandra Pal and Supervisor Ashish were arrested on Monday morning, Superintendent of Police of Ghaziabad (Rural) Iraj Raja said. The police was also conducting raids to arrest a contractor Ajay Tyagi, the officer said. A First Information Report has also been registered against the four people, according to News18.

The incident took place on Sunday afternoon in Ghaziabad’s Muradnagar town, when relatives of a man who was being cremated, had taken shelter under the roof as heavy rain lashed the area. Apart from those killed, 17 more were injured. The shelter, whose construction started two months ago and was built at an estimated cost of Rs 55 crore, was opened for the public only around 15 days ago, PTI reported, quoting officials.

Meanwhile, the victims’ family blocked the Delhi-Meerut highway on Monday morning, demanding higher compensation. The family members placed two bodies near the Muradnagar police station and demanded a compensation of Rs 20 lakh for each family and a government job for one of their members.

On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh for the families of the deceased. He has also asked for a report from the Meerut Divisional Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police of Meerut Zone on the incident, according to The Hindu.