At least 15 people were killed as a roof collapsed at a crematorium in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district on Sunday, PTI reported, citing the police.

The incident took place in the district’s Muradnagar area. Twenty-five people, the relatives of a man who was being cremated, had taken shelter under the roof as heavy rain lashed the area. Several parts of Delhi and adjoining areas recorded moderate to heavy rainfall earlier in the day.

Ghaziabad (Rural) Superintendent of Police Iraj Raja said that rescuers were still struggling to find people buried under the rubble. Videos on social media showed a frantic rescue operation at the site.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath offered condolences to the families of the people killed in the roof collapse. “I’ve instructed district officials to conduct relief operations and submit a report of incident,” he was quoted as saying by ANI. “All possible help will be provided to those affected by the incident.”

More details to follow.