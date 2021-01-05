Serum Institute of India Chief Executive Officer Adar Poonawalla on Tuesday said that the company is permitted to export its Covishield vaccine, which has been granted approval for emergency use in India. On Monday, Poonawalla had said that government had approved Covaxin on the condition that the shots were not be exported at this point. He further said that the company has also been barred from selling the vaccine on the private market to prevent hoarding.

However, on Tuesday he tweeted saying that there was permission to export the vaccine to all countries.

I would like to clarify two matters; as there is confusion in the public domain, exports of vaccines are permitted to all countries and a joint public statement clearing up any recent miscommunication with regards to Bharat Biotech will be made. — Adar Poonawalla (@adarpoonawalla) January 5, 2021

Serum Institute is the local maker of the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Despite the approval, from the Drug Conroller General of India, the company is yet to sign a formal supply deal with the government.

Meanwhile, in a joint statement issued on Tuesday, Poonawalla and Bharat Biotech Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Ella assured smooth roll out of vaccines. Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin shot has also been given emergency-use approval. In this statement too, the companies mentioned global access of the vaccines, hinting at their exports.

Several south Asian countries have already shown interest in procuring doses of Covishield. In November, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals, its health ministry and Serum Institute, under which the latter would provide three crore doses to the neighbouring country, the Hindustan Times reported.

Global vaccine alliance Gavi has also collaborated with Serum Institute and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to deliver up to an additional 100 million doses of vaccines, once proved effective, to low- and middle-income countries.