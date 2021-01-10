A look at the headlines right now:

  1. Haryana CM’s event scrapped as protestors ransack venue, police use tear gas in Karnal: CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address farmers at a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ event. Meanwhile, over 100 British MPs urged Boris Johnson to take up the farmers’ protest with PM Modi.
  2. Uttar Pradesh becomes seventh state to confirm outbreak of avian influenza: Meanwhile, the Delhi government banned the live import of birds.
  3. Stop Covaxin trial, Bhopal gas tragedy survivors’ organisations write to PM Narendra Modi: Bharat Biotech, meanwhile, clarified that the death of a volunteer, who was a Bhopal gas tragedy survivor, was not related to its vaccine.
  4. Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi has no respect for law, Constitution, says CM; protest enters third day: The chief minister was joined by several MLAs and his Cabinet colleagues.
  5. Farmers conspiring to spread bird flu by eating chicken biryani, alleges BJP MLA: The BJP MLA also said that there could be terrorists, thieves and looters among the demonstrators.
  6. Centre, 23 departments and states gear up for coronavirus vaccination with CoWIN, Aadhaar and more: PM Narendra Modi, meanwhile, will meet CMs tomorrow for vaccine rollout.
  7. ‘People should not be made lab rats,’ says Jharkhand health minister on coronavirus vaccine: Approval for emergency-use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has faced criticism from various quarters.
  8. Power restored in several parts of Pakistan after massive blackout, investigation underway: Several cities of Pakistan had plunged into darkness on Saturday night following a sudden drop in frequency at a power station.
  9. WhatsApp says no change in data-sharing practices with FB, latest update on business communication: The messaging service had faced flak on a Terms of Service update on how it processes user data and partners with Facebook, raising privacy concerns.
  10. US House Democrats to introduce impeachment article against Donald Trump on Monday: Representative Ted Lieu said the article now has 180 co-sponsors.