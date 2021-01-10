The big news: Haryana CM’s meet with farmers scrapped as protests escalate, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: UP became the seventh state to confirm bird flu outbreak, and Bhopal gas tragedy survivors urged the Centre to stop Covaxin trial.
A look at the headlines right now:
- Haryana CM’s event scrapped as protestors ransack venue, police use tear gas in Karnal: CM Manohar Lal Khattar was supposed to address farmers at a ‘kisan mahapanchayat’ event. Meanwhile, over 100 British MPs urged Boris Johnson to take up the farmers’ protest with PM Modi.
- Uttar Pradesh becomes seventh state to confirm outbreak of avian influenza: Meanwhile, the Delhi government banned the live import of birds.
- Stop Covaxin trial, Bhopal gas tragedy survivors’ organisations write to PM Narendra Modi: Bharat Biotech, meanwhile, clarified that the death of a volunteer, who was a Bhopal gas tragedy survivor, was not related to its vaccine.
- Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi has no respect for law, Constitution, says CM; protest enters third day: The chief minister was joined by several MLAs and his Cabinet colleagues.
- Farmers conspiring to spread bird flu by eating chicken biryani, alleges BJP MLA: The BJP MLA also said that there could be terrorists, thieves and looters among the demonstrators.
- Centre, 23 departments and states gear up for coronavirus vaccination with CoWIN, Aadhaar and more: PM Narendra Modi, meanwhile, will meet CMs tomorrow for vaccine rollout.
- ‘People should not be made lab rats,’ says Jharkhand health minister on coronavirus vaccine: Approval for emergency-use of Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin has faced criticism from various quarters.
- Power restored in several parts of Pakistan after massive blackout, investigation underway: Several cities of Pakistan had plunged into darkness on Saturday night following a sudden drop in frequency at a power station.
- WhatsApp says no change in data-sharing practices with FB, latest update on business communication: The messaging service had faced flak on a Terms of Service update on how it processes user data and partners with Facebook, raising privacy concerns.
- US House Democrats to introduce impeachment article against Donald Trump on Monday: Representative Ted Lieu said the article now has 180 co-sponsors.