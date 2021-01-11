Farmers’ protest: SC to hear petitions challenging farm laws, agitation at Delhi borders today
The hearing is significant as the next round of talks between the farmer unions and the Centre will take place on January 15.
The Supreme Court will on Monday hear a batch of petition challenging the three controversial agricultural laws and the farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi. Eight rounds of talks with the government has so far failed to mollify the farmers on their demands to repeal the legislations and to provide legal backing for minimum support price system.
The ninth round of talks will be held on January 15, after the Supreme Court’s examines the constitutional validity of the laws.
Tens of thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, have been camping out on roads around the Capital, New Delhi, for over 40 days, braving bitter cold and continuous rain over the last few days. They have consistently argued that the agricultural laws threaten their livelihoods, while the government maintains that the legislations will unshackle farmers from having to sell their produce only at regulated wholesale markets.
Live updates
8.20 am: The Delhi Traffic Police tweets about the roads that are closed due to the farmers’ agitation.
8.18 am: Former Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot urges the Narendra Modi government to withdraw the new farm laws, saying neither farmers nor state governments were consulted about it, reports PTI.
“The economy is collapsing, petrol-diesel prices are skyrocketing, cylinder prices are rising, inflation is rising, unemployment is increasing and in such a situation, the government is hitting the farmers with such a move,” says Pilot.
8.15 am: Farmers protesting at the Singhu border will burn copies of three farm laws on Lohri to express their anger, reports The Hindu.
8.08 am: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear a batch of petitions challenging the three farm laws and the farmers agitation on the borders of Delhi today, reports PTI.
The eighth round of talks between the Centre and farm unions on January 8 ended without any resolution to the ongoing stalemate over the repeal of three farm reform laws. The ninth round of talks will be held on January 15.
During the last hearing, the Supreme Court had pointed out to the government that there had been no breakthrough or improvement in the impasse.
A quick look at the developments from Sunday:
- The farmers’ round-the-clock sit-ins on the outskirts of New Delhi has continued for over 40 days now.
- Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar’s visit to a village near Karnal city was cancelled on Sunday, after a group of farmers opposing the Centre’s agriculture laws ransacked the venue. Earlier during the day, the police had used water cannons and tear gas and resorted to baton charge to stop protestors from reaching a helipad in Kaimla village, where Khattar was scheduled to land to address the farmers in a “kisan mahapanchayat” event.
- Over 100 members of the Parliament of the United Kingdom have written to the country’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson, urging him to take up the farmers’ protests against India’s new agriculture laws with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- A Bharatiya Janata Party MLA said that the farm laws protests were a conspiracy to spread the avian influenza, or the bird flu, as the farmers were eating chicken biryani. A video of him has now gone viral on social media.