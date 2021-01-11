The big news: PM Modi says ‘made in India’ vaccines most cost-effective, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Serum Institute, Centre signed a contract for 1.1 vaccine doses, and SC expressed displeasure over the government’s handling of farmers’ stir.
A look at the biggest headlines right now:
- Centre to bear cost of vaccinating 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers, says PM Modi: He held a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states to discuss the plan for a rollout of the vaccines in India.
- Serum Institute to supply 1.1 crore vaccine doses to Centre at Rs 200 each: The firm is the local maker of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca.
- SC says it is very disappointed with Centre’s handling of farm laws and stir, proposes to set up panel: The chief justice said they will not change the previous order that the farmers can continue protesting at key entry points to Delhi in a peaceful manner. Meanwhile, INLD’s Abhay Chautala said he will resign if farm laws are not repealed by January 26.
- Bombay HC extends relief to Kangana Ranaut, her sister in sedition case till January 25: The interim relief restraints coercive action and fresh summons from the Mumbai Police.
- Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea seeking damage to property forfeited during Emergency: The lawsuit has sought damages of Rs 2.20 crore, Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 43.5 lakh for the loss of market rent, outstanding maintenance charges and property tax.
- Rs 1,364 crore went to 20.48 lakh ineligible beneficiaries under PM-Kisan till July, shows RTI reply: Union agriculture ministry’s data said these beneficiaries belonged to the ‘income tax payee’ and ‘ineligible farmers’ categories.
- ‘BJP will take good care of Assam’s unique culture, language,’ says JP Nadda, kickstarts poll campaign: He expressed confidence that the saffron party will return to power in Assam in the 2021 elections by winning more than 100 of the state’s 126 Assembly seats.
- Bombay HC extends interim relief to actor Sonu Sood in illegal construction case: He has been accused of converting his residential building into a hotel without permission.
- Mamata Banerjee announces free coronavirus vaccines for all in Bengal, BJP calls it ‘bogus claim’: The chief minister wrote an open letter to all the health workers of the state.
- Rajinikanth tells fans not to ‘cause me pain’, says his decision to not enter politics is final: Thousands of his fans staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday, urging him to withdraw his decision to opt out of politics.