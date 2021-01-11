A look at the biggest headlines right now:

Centre to bear cost of vaccinating 3 crore healthcare, frontline workers, says PM Modi: He held a meeting with the chief ministers of all the states to discuss the plan for a rollout of the vaccines in India. Serum Institute to supply 1.1 crore vaccine doses to Centre at Rs 200 each: The firm is the local maker of Covishield, the vaccine developed by Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca. SC says it is very disappointed with Centre’s handling of farm laws and stir, proposes to set up panel: The chief justice said they will not change the previous order that the farmers can continue protesting at key entry points to Delhi in a peaceful manner. Meanwhile, INLD’s Abhay Chautala said he will resign if farm laws are not repealed by January 26. Bombay HC extends relief to Kangana Ranaut, her sister in sedition case till January 25: The interim relief restraints coercive action and fresh summons from the Mumbai Police. Delhi HC seeks response from Centre on plea seeking damage to property forfeited during Emergency: The lawsuit has sought damages of Rs 2.20 crore, Rs 9.89 lakh and Rs 43.5 lakh for the loss of market rent, outstanding maintenance charges and property tax. Rs 1,364 crore went to 20.48 lakh ineligible beneficiaries under PM-Kisan till July, shows RTI reply: Union agriculture ministry’s data said these beneficiaries belonged to the ‘income tax payee’ and ‘ineligible farmers’ categories. ‘BJP will take good care of Assam’s unique culture, language,’ says JP Nadda, kickstarts poll campaign: He expressed confidence that the saffron party will return to power in Assam in the 2021 elections by winning more than 100 of the state’s 126 Assembly seats. Bombay HC extends interim relief to actor Sonu Sood in illegal construction case: He has been accused of converting his residential building into a hotel without permission. Mamata Banerjee announces free coronavirus vaccines for all in Bengal, BJP calls it ‘bogus claim’: The chief minister wrote an open letter to all the health workers of the state. Rajinikanth tells fans not to ‘cause me pain’, says his decision to not enter politics is final: Thousands of his fans staged a demonstration at Valluvar Kottam in Chennai on Sunday, urging him to withdraw his decision to opt out of politics.