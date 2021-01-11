Union Minister of State Shripad Naik met with an accident on Monday night near Ankola town in Karnataka’s Uttarakannada district, reported ANI. The minister, who was travelling with his wife and personal secretary in a car, is reportedly in a stable condition, according to NDTV. Naik is the Minister of State for Defence, and the Ministry of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy.

However, the minister’s wife Vijaya Naik and aide have died, according to multiple reports. They were travelling to Gokarna from Yellapur when the incident occurred, reported ANI. The minister has been moved to a hospital in Goa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to make sure that proper arrangements were made for the treatment of Naik. Sawant visited the hospital where Naik is being treated. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also spoke to the Goa chief minister and asked him to fly Naik to Delhi if the need arose.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa offered his condolences. “Shocked to know that the car which Union Minister Shripad Naik ji was travelling met with an accident in Uttara Kannada and the death of his wife,” he tweeted. “My heartfelt condolences on the tragic death of Smt Naik and prayers for the speedy recovery of Shri Naik and those injured.”

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also expressed grief over the accident. “Deeply saddened to hear the news of Vijaya Naik ji’s death in an accident,” he said. “Praying for the quick recovery of Hon’ble Union Minister Shripad Naik ji, hope God gives him and his family the strength to overcome this loss.”