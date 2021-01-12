Coronavirus: Serum Institute dispatches first batch of vaccines; India records 12,584 cases
Drugmaker Moderna said that immunity from its Covid-19 vaccine should last a year.
The first consignment of Serum Institute of India’s coronavirus vaccines left from Pune to Delhi and Chennai on Tuesday morning, four days before the country is set to begin its massive immunisation programme. Locally branded as Covishield in India, the vaccine is developed by the Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca.
India on Tuesday registered 12,584 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,79,179. The toll rose by 167 to 1,51,327. The active cases remained below 3 lakh at 2,16,558 for the 22nd consecutive day, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,11,294.
Globally, coronavirus infections surpassed 9.08 crore cases, as more countries braced for wider spread of more virulent strains of the disease that has now killed 19.4 lakh worldwide, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.02 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
Live updates
9.32 am: Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says that the Serum Institute of India’s vaccines will be sent to Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Guwahati, Shillong, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Bhubaneswar, Patna, Bengaluru, Lucknow and Chandigarh today. “Vaccine movement starts,” the minister says in a tweet.
9.25 am: American pharmaceutical company Pfizer, whose coronavirus vaccine is yet be approved in India, told NDTV on Monday it had been “unable to participate in previous meetings” to present safety and efficacy data to an expert panel, due to “extremely short notice” and time zone differences.
The company, however, said it was “committed to working with the government [to] provide equitable access to our vaccine”.
9.21 am: Immunity from Moderna Covid-19 vaccine should last at least a year, the company said on Monday, reports Reuters. The drugmaker said it was confident that the messenger RNA (mRNA) technology it used was well suited to deploy a vaccine based on the new variant of the coronavirus, which first emerged in Britain. “The team feels very comfortable with the track record we have now ... that we are on track to deliver at least 600 million doses,” Chief Executive Officer Stéphane Bancel added.
9.18 am: The World Health Organization’s chief scientist warned that even as numerous countries start rolling out vaccination programmes to stop Covid-19, herd immunity is highly unlikely this year, reports AP. At a media briefing on Monday, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan said it was critical countries and their populations maintain strict physical distancing and other outbreak control measures for the foreseeable future.
8.45 am: The first consignment containing vials of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccines has left from Pune airport to Delhi, reports ANI. This comes four days before India begins it massive vaccination programme against the coronavirus.
Three temperature-controlled trucks left Serum Institute shortly before 5 am. The trucks carried 478 boxes of the vaccines, each box weighing 32 kg, according to PTI.
A quick look at the updates from Monday:
- India registered 16,311 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,04,66,595. The toll rose by 161 to 1,51,160, the lowest in seven-and-half-months. The active cases remained below 3 lakh at 2,22,526 for the 21st consecutive day, while the number of recoveries reached 1,00,92,909. Meanwhile, the number of cases with the mutant strain of the virus rose to 96.
- The Serum Institute of India signed a contract with the Centre to supply 11 million [1.1 crore] doses of its coronavirus vaccine at a price of Rs 200 each. The firm is the local maker of Covishield, the vaccine developed by the Oxford University and pharmaceuticals company AstraZeneca. The vaccine was given emergency-use approval earlier this month, along with Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the Centre will bear the cost of vaccinating about 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers against the coronavirus in the first phase of India’s massive inoculation drive.
- Delhi recorded 306 new coronavirus cases, taking its overall count to 6,30,506. The daily rise in cases was the lowest since May 11.