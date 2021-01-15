Coronavirus: India reports 15,590 new cases; global deaths near 20 lakh
India registered 15,590 new coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the overall count to 1,05,27,683. The country’s toll rose by 191 to 1,51,918. India’s active cases stood at 2,13,027, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,62,738
Ahead of the massive vaccination drive, the Centre on Thursday issued guidelines to states and Union Territories. It said vaccination is allowed only for those who are above the age of 18 years. Women who are pregnant or not sure of their pregnancy and lactating mothers should not receive the jibe.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more 9.30 crore people and killed 19.91 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. More than 5.13 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.
The national helpline number for the coronavirus is 011-23978046, and a toll-free number 1075.
These are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories
11.24 am: Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati requests Centre, state to provide free vaccines.
11.20 am: BJP leader Amit Malviya accuses the Trinamool Congress of holding up Covid vaccines.
10.09 am: The Centre on Thursday issued coronavirus vaccine guidelines stating the precautions that should be followed during the roll out, reports NDTV.
9.38 am: The Brazilian state of Amazonas is running out of oxygen following a surge in coronavirus deaths and cases that is believed to be linked to a new variant of the Covid-19, reports The Guardian. State governor Wilson Lima has announced a curfew to contain the outbreak.
9.36 am: French Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday that the government will impose a countrywide curfew at 6 pm from Saturday to combat the increase in Covid-19 cases, reports The Guardian.
9.30 am: British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps says the United Kingdom is banning travel from South America and Portugal amid concerns over a new variant of the coronavirus in Brazil, reports AP.
9.27 am: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday broke his 10-month-long coronavirus isolation to address a meeting in the Kalahandi district ahead of the civic and panchayat polls to be held next year, reports the Hindustan Times.
9.24 am: The coronavirus public service announcement voiced by actor Amitabh Bachchan before phone calls connect is being replaced with a new one from Thursday, reports NDTV. The new caller tune has a female voice and will spread awareness about the coronavirus vaccination drive.
9.16 am: United States President-elect Joe Biden has unveiled a $1.9 trillion (over Rs 138 lakh crore) coronavirus relief package to combat the pandemic and the economic crisis it has triggered, reports The Guardian.
Here are the top updates from Thursday:
- Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that some individuals may have side effects after they are administered the coronavirus vaccine. This includes mild fever, pain at injection site and body ache, he said.
- Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Anurag Srivastava confirmed that no foreign dignitary will be present as chief guest at this year’s Republic Day celebrations due to the coronavirus outbreak.
- Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that about 8,100 healthcare workers will be vaccinated on Saturday, the day the countrywide coronavirus vaccination drive will begin. The chief minister said that vaccination will begin at 81 centres and the number of centres will be increased after a few days to 175 and finally to 1,000.
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch India’s coronavirus vaccination drive at 10.30 am on January 16 via video conferencing.
- India registered 16,946 new cases, taking the overall count to 1,05,12,093. The country’s toll rose by 198 to 1,51,727. India’s active cases stood at at 2,13,603, while the number of recoveries reached 1,01,46,763.