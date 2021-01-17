Two women judges of Afghanistan’s Supreme Court were on Sunday shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Kabul, AFP reported. The incident was the latest in a series of high-profile killings in the city.

A Supreme Court spokesperson said that the judges were attacked while they were going to their office in a court vehicle. Their driver was injured in the attack.

The judges have not been identified yet. Their killing is being investigated by security forces, according to Reuters. Meanwhile, the Taliban denied any involvement in the incident.

The killings came amid peace talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government in Qatar. The government has repeatedly accused the Taliban of involvement in killings over the last few months, according to AP. The Taliban, on the other hand, has alleged that the government staged the killings to hamper the peace process.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has also criticised the Taliban for carrying out attacks on civilians, according to Reuters. He said that “terror, horror and crime” was not the solution to the conflict in Afghanistan, adding that the Taliban should accept “a permanent ceasefire”.

The talks between both the sides have been arranged by the United States. On Friday, the Pentagon said that the count of US troops in Afghanistan had been reduced to 2,500 – the lowest since 2001.