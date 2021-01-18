A 46-year-old health worker in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad district died on Sunday evening, a day after being administered a coronavirus vaccine, NDTV reported. He had complained of breathlessness and tightness in the chest.

Mahipal Singh worked as a ward boy at the district hospital. Moradabad Chief Medical Officer MC Garg said that his death was not related to the inoculation. “It does not seem to be a reaction to vaccination,” Garg said. “He [Singh] did night duty on Saturday too and there were no problems.”

Singh had received a shot of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccine, according to The Times of India. His postmortem examination report showed that the immediate cause of his death was “cardiogenic shock/septicemic shock due to cardio-pulmonary disease”, NDTV reported.

The health worker’s family also said that he had been unwell before vaccination, but felt worse afterwards. “My father left the vaccination centre around 1.30 pm, I brought him home,” Singh’s son told NDTV. “He was feeling breathless and he was coughing. He had a bit of pneumonia, the usual cough and cold, but he started feeling worse after returning home.”

As many as 479 health workers in Moradabad were administered vaccines on Saturday, according to The Times of India.

The health ministry had on Sunday said that 447 adverse events following immunisation were reported across the country since the beginning of the vaccination drive on January 16. It added that most of the cases were minor and only three needed hospitalisation.

An adverse event following immunisation, or AEFI, is any unexpected medical occurrence following inoculation but may or may not be related to the vaccine or the vaccination process.

The government said that as many as 2,24,301 beneficiaries had been inoculated so far. A total of 17,072 frontline workers were administered the vaccines during 553 sessions held in six states on Sunday.

The Centre is planning to inoculate 30 crore people over the next few months. About 3 crore healthcare and frontline workers are being vaccinated first. After that, people over the age of 50 and those with comorbidities would get inoculated.