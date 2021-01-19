A look at the headlines right now:

  1. ‘Upsetting if health workers refuse coronavirus vaccination, please get inoculated,’ says Centre: NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul said concerns pertaining to the vaccines having adverse effects and serious problems seem to be ‘unfounded’.
  2. Sajjad Lone’s People’s Conference quits Gupkar Alliance in J&K, says ‘breach of trust between partners’: Lone accused the alliance of fielding proxy candidates despite a common minimum program devised for the DDC elections.
  3. Rahul Gandhi, BJP chief JP Nadda trade barbs over China, farmers’ agitation: The former Congress chief also said that providing official secret information to a journalist is a ‘criminal act’.
  4. New WhatsApp policies discriminatory towards Indians, withdraw them, says Centre: In a letter to WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart, the government said the company must reconsider its approach to information privacy and data security.
  5. ‘Tandav’ makers agree to make changes to web series after controversy: The team reiterated that they had no intention to hurt anyone’s sentiments.
  6. Question Hour to resume during Budget Session from January 29, says Lok Sabha Speaker: Birla also announced that the food subsidies at the Parliament canteen have been removed completely.
  7. Bird flu outbreak confirmed in 14 states, central team visits affected areas: Red Fort was closed for public till January 26 after sample of dead crow tested positive.
  8. Taloja Jail inadequate to monitor Varavara Rao’s health, lawyer tells Bombay HC on his bail plea: The activist’s counsel also said that Rao was suffering from kidney failure and a host of other ailments.
  9. Dalit couple fined Rs 2.5 lakh, denied entry into TN temple allegedly for inter-sect marriage: The couple, 26-year-old Kanagaraj and 23-year-old Jayapriya, belong to the Muracha Parayar and Thamana Paraya sects – both fall under the SC community.
  10. Renowned oncologist Dr V Shanta dies in Chennai at 93: Doctors said she had a massive block in her heart that they could not remove.