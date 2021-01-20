Farm law protests: Farmers’ unions, Centre to hold tenth round of talks today
The SC will resume hearing on the Delhi police’s plea seeking an injunction on the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.
The Centre and leaders of the farmers’ union will hold the tenth rounds of talks on Wednesday to resolve the deadlock over the three contentious farm laws. The meeting was earlier scheduled to be held on Tuesday afternoon but the government had postponed it.
The previous nine rounds of talks have failed to yield any concrete results, as the farmers’ unions have stuck to their main demand for repealing the new laws, while the government has refused to do so and insisted on a clause-wise discussion of the legislations.
Meanwhile, the Supreme Court will on Wednesday resume the hearing on the application filed by the Delhi Police seeking a direction to put an injunction on the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day.
Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for nearly two months. The farmers believe that the new laws undermine their livelihood and open the path for the corporate sector to dominate the agricultural sector. The government, on the other hand, maintains that the new laws will give farmers more options in selling their produce, lead to better pricing, and free them from unfair monopolies.
Live updates
11.08 am: Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav says Republic Day presents a great opportunity for the Centre to repeal the farming laws and show its commitment to constitutional values, Hindustan Times reports.
11.01 am: The leaders of farmers’ unions will meet top Delhi Police officials to discuss the planned tractor rally on January 26, PTI reports, citing Kisan Union leader Kalwant Singh Sandhu.
9.10 am: Chief Justice of India SA Bobde said on Tuesday that a person cannot be disqualified from being a member of a committee just because they have earlier expressed an opinion on the subject that is under consideration by the panel. He was indirectly referring to the four-member committee created by the Supreme Court to resolve the deadlock between protesting farmers and the Centre on three contentious agricultural laws.
Farm law protests: ‘Opinions can change’, says CJI in defence of panel formed to resolve deadlock
9 am: The Supreme Court will resume the hearing on the application filed by the Delhi Police seeking a direction to put an injunction on the proposed tractor rally by farmers on Republic Day, reports the Hindustan Times.
8.50 am: The Shimla police say that three farmers who came to the city to protest against the farm laws were arrested, reports ANI. The police add that the farmers were trying to hold a protest at the Ridge Maidan without permission.
8.40 am: Representatives of the farmers’ union and the Centre will hold the tenth round of talks to resolve the deadlock over the three farm laws today.
8.30 am: Here are the top updates from Tuesday
- Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar will take part in a farmers’ protest in Mumbai’s Azad Maidan on January 25.
- The Supreme Court-appointed committee has invited farmers’ leaders for discussions about the new agricultural laws on January 21. Earlier in the day, the panel held a meeting to chalk out their next course of action.
- Rahul Gandhi said there is only one solution to the farmers’ protest – “Government will have to take back the laws”. The Congress released a booklet on the three farm laws at the party’s headquarters in Delhi.