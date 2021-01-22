Congress chief Sonia Gandhi on Friday accused the Centre of being insensitive and arrogant in its handling of the farmers’ protest, reported PTI. Gandhi made the remarks in her opening speech at a virtual meeting of the Congress Working Committee.

“The agitation of farmers continues and the government has shown shocking insensitivity and arrogance going through the charade of consultations,” said Gandhi, according to National Herald. “It is abundantly clear that the three laws were prepared in haste and Parliament was consciously denied an opportunity for examining in any meaningful details their implications and impacts.”

Gandhi reiterated the Congress’ stand on the matter. “Our position has been very clear from the very beginning: we reject them categorically because they will destroy the foundations of food security that are based on the three pillars of MSP, public procurement and PDS,” she added.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been camping out on the outskirts of Delhi for nearly 60 days, demanding the repeal of the three agricultural laws passed in September. On Thursday, the farmers rejected the Centre’s proposal to suspend implementation of the three agricultural laws for 1.5 years. They remained firm on their demand for a complete rollback of the legislations.

On Arnab Goswami’s purported WhatsApp chats

In her opening remarks, Gandhi also spoke about journalist Arnab Goswami’s purported WhatsApp chats about the Balakot airstrike. Without taking Goswami’s name, Gandhi said: “Those who give certificates of patriotism and nationalism to others now stand totally exposed.”

She hit out at the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for not raising the matter. “The silence from the government’s side on what has been revealed has been deafening,” Gandhi added.

In a purported WhatsApp chat on February 23 – three days before the strike – Goswami told Broadcast Audience Research Council’s former Chief Executive Officer Partho Dasgupta that it would be “bigger than a normal strike”. On February 26, 2019, the Indian Air Force carried out a strike targeting a Jaish-e-Mohammad training camp in the Pakistani town of Balakot. It was billed as India’s response to an attack on February 14, 2019, in Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 40 Central Reserve Police Force personnel were killed after an explosive-laden car driven by a suicide bomber rammed into their bus.

Ever since the Mumbai Police revealed the chats in its supplementary chargesheet in the Television Rating Points case, several Congress leaders have called for an investigation into the matter. The party has demanded a Joint Parliamentary Committee’s inquiry into whether the national security was compromised.

On Wednesday, party leader AK Antony said leaking of classified military information was a matter of “national security”. “Whoever is party to this leakage must be punished and those involved deserve no mercy,” Antony had added.

On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi said only five people knew about the Balakot airstrikes and that the information being leaked to a journalist was a “criminal act”. “There were four or five people who knew this information...Prime Minister of India, possibly the defence minister...the home minister...the air force chief,” he said. “Giving official secret information to a journalist is a criminal act. Both on the part of the person who accepted it and on the part of the person who gave it.”

On coronavirus and economy

The Congress chief lauded the “courageous frontline health professionals and workers” in their fight against the coronavirus. She added that the party hopes the vaccination process will continue and be completed to the fullest extent.

However, Gandhi did not fail to criticise the Centre for its handling of the pandemic. “The government has inflicted untold suffering on the people of our country by the manner in which it has managed the Covid-19 pandemic,” she said. “It will take years for the scars to heal.”

Gandhi attacked the Centre on economy, adding that panic privatisation has gripped the government. “The economic situation remains grim and large parts of the economy like MSME and the informal sector have been decimated with the Government refusing to extend a lifeline,” she added. “Panic privatization has gripped the Government and this is something that the Congress party can never accept and support.”