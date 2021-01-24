A look at the headlines right now:

Delhi Police give permission to farmers to hold tractor rally on Republic Day: The police said the demonstration would be allowed to take place after the traditional parade ends. Meanwhile, Thousands of farmers from 21 districts of Maharashtra gathered at Nashik on Saturday to begin a march to Mumbai In Assam, Amit Shah silent on CAA, says Bodoland Accord marked ‘beginning of end’ of insurgency: The home minister alleged that if the Congress-AIUDF combine came to power in Assam, they would ‘open all gates to welcome infiltrators’. ‘Will not allow PM Modi to insult Tamil Nadu’s language and culture,’ says Rahul Gandhi: The Congress leader said that the state needed a new government that it could be proud of. Groping without ‘skin-to-skin contact’ does not amount to sexual assault under POCSO Act: Bombay HC: The court said the punishment for an offence should be proportionate to the seriousness of the crime. FIR filed in Bengaluru against ‘Tandav’ makers, actors for allegedly hurting religious sentiments: A police officer said they have sought legal opinion before starting proceedings as controversial scenes were removed recently from the show. ‘A caged bird can still sing’, writes activist Stan Swamy on life in jail: The 83-year old activist penned a letter thanking people for showing solidarity to mark his 100 days of custody. Women Army officers move SC seeking proper compliance of permanent commission order: The plea accused the Centre of unequal treatment to the women officers by trapping them into technical and procedural formalities. Delhi Court criticises ‘media trial’ against Umar Khalid in February violence case: The court said that a reporter should inform readers that his alleged confessional statements were not admissible as evidence. Lalu Yadav shifted to Delhi AIIMS as his health deteriorates: The RJD leader was undergoing treatment for a lung infection at a Ranchi hospital. Over 3,000 detained at protests in Russia demanding Alexei Navalny’s release: The United States condemned what it described as ‘harsh tactics’ used against protestors.