Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav was shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Hospital in Delhi from a Ranchi hospital on Saturday night after his health deteriorated, PTI reported. Yadav was admitted to the coronary care unit of the cardiothoracic centre of AIIMS.

Yadav was brought to Delhi on Saturday evening in an air ambulance. His wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav and daughter Misa Yadav accompanied him. Speaking to reporters, Tejashwi Yadav said that his father’s condition was worrisome.

“Lalu Prasad is having trouble breathing for the last two days,” Dr Kameshwar Prasad, Director of Ranchi’s Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences, told PTI. “On Friday, he was found to be having pneumonia. Considering his age, we have decided to shift him to AIIMS on the advice of doctors for better treatment.”

The senior Rashtriya Janata Dal leader developed breathing difficulties on Friday, and was undergoing treatment at the Ranchi hospital for a lung infection. Yadav, who is currently in custody after he was convicted in multiple cases related to a fodder scam, has served most of his prison sentence at RIMS, due to various ailments.

On Saturday, Jharkhand State Inspector General of Prisons Birendra Bhushan said that he was given permission for treatment in AIIMS for about a month, as per recommendations of a medical board. The duration of his stay at the Delhi hospital maybe increased based on weekly health updates, he said, according to PTI.