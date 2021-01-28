Farm law protests: Delhi Police to issue look out notice against farm leaders named in FIR
Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited two Delhi hospitals to enquire about the health of the injured police personnel.
The Delhi Police on Thursday said they will issue look out circulars against the farmer leaders who have been named in first information reports registered in connection with the violence that broke out during the tractor parade on Republic Day. The farmer leaders will also be asked to surrender their passports, the police said.
The police have alleged that farmer leaders made inflammatory speeches, and were involved in the violence during the tractor parade that left 394 of its personnel injured. Farmers, however, have denied the allegations, and blamed “antisocial elements” for the chaos.
Twenty-five criminal cases were filed in connection with the violence, and 19 persons have been arrested so far. The police have also detained around 200 protestors on charges of rioting, damaging public property and attacking its personnel.
Live updates
1.49 pm: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal visits a hospital to meet the policemen injured during the Republic Day tractor march.
1.46 pm: Ghulam Nabi Azad, the leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, says 16 political parties will boycott the president’s address in the Parliament on Friday, ANI reports. “The major reason behind this decision is that the [farm] bills were passed forcibly in House, without Opposition,” he adds.
1.42 pm: A group of people gather at the Singhu border, demanding that protestors vacate the area, ANI reports.
1.04 pm: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday removed farmers who were protesting against the new farm laws at the Baghpat border, reports News18. Following the orders of the district magistrate and the superintendent of police, police personnel reached the protest site, and disbanded the agiaition that was taking place on National Highway 709b.
1.03 pm: Union Home Minister Amit Shah visits two hospitals in Delhi – Shushrut Trauma Centre and Teerath Ram Hospital – to enquire about the health of police personnel who were injured in the violence on Republic Day
12.50 pm: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal says it is unfortunate that violence broke out during farmers’ tractor rally on Republic Day, but adds that this would not end the movement against the three agricultural laws, reports PTI. “Whoever is responsible for it must be given strictest punishment,” he says.
The decisions were taken following a series of meetings chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah since Tuesday, when the violence broke out in the Capital after the farmers clashed with the police who used tear gas and batons on them.
Here are the top updates from Wednesday
- Farmers’ groups protesting against the agricultural laws postponed their planned march to the Parliament on February 1, the day of the presentation of the Union Budget, in view of the violence during the Republic Day tractor rally.
- In one of the first information reports, the police named 37 farmer leaders, including Swaraj India President Yogendra Yadav and Bharatiya Kisan Union’s Haryana unit President Gurnam Singh Chaduni.
- Several farmers’ bodies have blamed actor Deep Sidhu and gangster-turned-activist Lakha Sidhana for the violence at Red Fort.Sidhu conducted a Facebook Live from the site, where he is seen standing with the protestors. Another video shows other protesting farmers chasing him away, accusing him of damaging their cause.