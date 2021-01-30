Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday cancelled his weekend visit to election-bound West Bengal, ANI reported. Unidentified officials told NDTV that the minister will hold a meeting on the blast that took place near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Friday evening.

A low-intensity improvised explosive device detonated at 5.05 pm on Friday at Central Delhi’s APJ Abdul Kalam Road. No one was injured in the explosion. An alert was issued at all airports and government buildings in the country.

The blast took place less than 2 kilometres from Vijay Chowk, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind and other top leaders were present for the Beating Retreat ceremony.

Some officials said that Shah was also watching developments related to the farmers’ protest on Delhi’s borders, The Hindu reported. The situation at protest sites has been tense after violence at the farmers’ Republic Day tractor rally.

At Singhu border, the centre of the farmers’ agitation, a group of around 200 people threw stones and vandalised the tents pitched by the protestors on Friday. They claimed to be local residents. A Delhi Police official was injured after a man attacked him with a sword.

Shah was scheduled to attend several programmes in West Bengal as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the Assembly elections scheduled to take place in April-May.

The BJP had also planned a huge rally in North 24-Parganas district’s Thakurnagar town, The Telegraph reported. The place is considered to be a stronghold of the Matua community, which is upset about delay in implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act.