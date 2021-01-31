The Delhi Police on Saturday detained a journalist from the Singhu border for allegedly misbehaving with a station house officer on duty at the protest site, The Indian Express reported.

Mandeep Punia, a freelance journalist and contributor to the Caravan magazine, was detained while he was on an assignment to cover the clashes that broke out at Singhu on Friday.

Another journalist, Dharmender Singh from Online News India, was also picked by the police. The Indian Express reported that Singh was allowed to go later after he showed his identity card, while according to the Newslaundry, both Punia and Singh were were taken to Alipur police station.

Hartosh Singh Bal, the political editor of Caravan magazine, tweeted that a first information report has been filed under Sections 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 332 (voluntarily causing hurt to deter public servant from his duty), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We’ll take whatever legal recourse is necessary,” Bal said. “We’ve learnt Mandeep had spent the morning trying to track down those from BJP claiming to be ‘locals’ at Singhu.”

Tensions have remained high at the protest site since Friday, when a group of around 200 people barged in despite heavy security, threw stones at farmers and damaged their tents. The group claimed to be “locals” of the area, but the farmers have alleged that the vandals were Bharatiya Janata Party supporters.

Following the violence, the police had sealed the entry point to the protest site. On Saturday, a local resident wanted to pass through the barricades, and was in conversation with police personnel, when Punia began filming the conversation, according to the Newslaundry.

The police reportedly objected to this and detained him. A purported video of the incident shows a group of police officers mishandling Punia as they forcibly take him away.

The police, however, claimed that Punia was detained because he tried to dismantle the barricades put in the area. The police alleged that the journalist also misbehaved with security personnel.

“Punia was standing with the protesters and he didn’t have a press ID card,” an unidentified officer told The Indian Express. “He was trying to move through the barricades which were kept to segregate and secure the area. An altercation broke out between police personnel and him. He misbehaved... there was some manhandling as well. He was then detained.”

Mandeep Punia being detained by police pic.twitter.com/gHZJ9KtUq0 — Sandeep Singh (@PunYaab) January 30, 2021

Even after 7 hours of being detained #Delhipolice refused to confirm where journalists Mandeep Punia and Dharmender Singh are.



After waiting for hours outside Alipur police station they final confirmed that at FIR had been filed but refused to give us an FIR copy. pic.twitter.com/hUaIU9zrJ4 — Nidhi Suresh (@NidhiSuresh_) January 30, 2021

Hours before his detention, Punia had posted a video on Facebook, giving a detailed account about the violence at Singhu border on Friday. The journalist spoke about how the group shouting anti-farmer slogans, who claimed to to be locals, had pelted stones at the protest site in full view of the police.

The group demanded that farmers vacate the area and said they had “insulted” the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. Aman Dabas, the husband of BJP councillor from Put Khurd village, Anju Devi, was part of the group.

On Saturday authorities blocked mobile internet services at three protest site. The Union Home Ministry said internet services would remain suspended until Sunday to “maintain public safety.”