The big news: Union Budget focuses on health and poll-bound states, and nine other top stories
Other headlines: Farm leaders announced country-wide chakka jam on February 6, and Twitter restored accounts after suspending them briefly on Centre’s request.
A look at the headlines right now:
- ‘We have spent, we have spent,’ says finance minister in Budget 2021 speech, but Opposition criticises Centre: PM Modi said the government focused on transparency and did not burden the consumers.
- Farmers to block roads across country for three hours on February 6: Meanwhile, the Delhi Police said it has arrested over 120 people in connection with the tractor rally violence; Delhi HC issued notices to Aaj Tak and the Centre on a plea alleging misreporting on the farmers’ R-Day rally, and the Centre extended the ban on internet services at Delhi’s borders till Tuesday night.
- Twitter restores Caravan, Kisan Ekta Morcha and other accounts hours after withholding them: The accounts were blocked reportedly on Centre’s request for allegedly making fake and provocative tweets on January 30.
- PM Modi speaks with Benjamin Netanyahu, condemns blast near Israel embassy: The prime minister also assured his Israeli counterpart that India would deploy all its resources to find and punish the perpetrators of the attack.
- India says it is ‘deeply concerned’ about military coup in Myanmar: The Ministry of External Affairs said India has always supported the process of democratic transition in Myanmar, and was monitoring the situation closely.
- Rajasthan law student arrested for threatening to rape, murder journalist Rohini Singh: The police said the accused was angry with Singh’s ‘style of reporting’ on the farmers’ protests.
- Delhi court to pass order on journalist Mandeep Punia’s bail petition tomorrow: Meanwhile, the Editors Guild of India demanded his release, adding that the arrest was an attempt to gag independent journalists.
- India records over 11,400 new coronavirus cases, more than 37 lakh inoculated: As many as 1,04,34,983 people have recovered from the infection so far, while the number of active cases stood at 1,68,235.
- SC issues notices to Google, Facebook, WhatsApp, Amazon on plea seeking data protection on UPI apps: The technology companies failed to respond to a similar notice issued by the court in October last year.
- Delhi court to pronounce judgement in MJ Akbar’s defamation case against Priya Ramani on February 10: Journalist Priya Ramani had accused Akbar of sexual harassment during the #MeToo movement in India in 2018.