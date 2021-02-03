After pop singer Rihanna, teen climate activist Greta Thunberg made waves on Wednesday by extending her support to the farmer protests against the recently passed agriculture legislations.

“We stand in solidarity with the farmer protests in India,” Thunberg wrote on Twitter, using the hashtag #FarmersProtest.

Thunberg shared a CNN article about the Centre’s decision to block internet services at three protest sites near Delhi borders, a favoured tactic of the Narendra Modi government to thwart protests. Internet was also suspended in districts of Haryana, following violence on Republic Day.

The climate activist’s tweet came hours after Rihanna shared the same CNN article and wondered why “we weren’t talking about this”.

On Monday, the Haryana government had suspended mobile internet and SMS services in seven districts of the state till 5 pm on February 2. On the same day, the Centre also extended the suspension of internet services near Delhi’s borders – Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri – till Tuesday night.

These areas are the epicentre of the farmer protests against the new agricultural laws. On January 26, at least one protestor was killed and over 300 police officers injured after thousands of farmers took to the streets of Delhi to call for the repeal of the contentious laws. Protestors broke through barricades and poured into the city, clashing with a police force that tried to push them back with tear gas and a baton charge. Some of them stormed the Red Fort.