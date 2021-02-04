Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg on Thursday reiterated that she supported the farmers’ protests, as news broke of a first information report filed against her by the Delhi Police. “No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that,” she said.

The FIR was filed purportedly for her tweets in support of the agitation.

I still #StandWithFarmers and support their peaceful protest.

No amount of hate, threats or violations of human rights will ever change that. #FarmersProtest — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 4, 2021

The FIR against Thunberg mentions charges under Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, according to India Today.

In her first tweet, posted on Wednesday, Thunberg wrote: “We stand in solidarity with the farmers protest in India”. In another tweet on Thursday, she wrote: “Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)”

Here’s an updated toolkit by people on the ground in India if you want to help. (They removed their previous document as it was outdated.)#StandWithFarmers #FarmersProtesthttps://t.co/ZGEcMwHUNL — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) February 3, 2021

A controversy began on Wednesday after pop singer Rihanna tweeted in support of the farmers’ protest. Rihanna’s tweet drew global attention to the protests as prominent foreign personalities echoed her support for the farmers’ movement.

Following the international condemnation, India’s Ministry of External Affairs issued a statement calling the tweets a “sensationalist” attempt by “vested groups” to intervene in India’s internal matters.

The ministry also warned about the dangers of the use of hashtags. The ministry said that the comments were “neither accurate nor responsible”, claiming that the protests were by “a very small section of farmers” in parts of India.

Shortly after, Indian actors, celebrities and sportspersons, many of whom have long been silent on the farmer protests, began tweeting in one voice. Among them were cricketing stars Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble and Ravi Shastri. They used hashtags #IndiaAgainstPropaganda and #IndiaTogether – both coined by the foreign ministry – and some wrote identical messages in support of the laws.

The Indian government on Wednesday sent a notice to Twitter against its move to restore accounts which used a certain hashtag linked to the farmers’ protest. The government had on Monday directed the microblogging platform to withhold around 250 such accounts.