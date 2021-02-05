A look at the headlines right now:

4G mobile internet services being restored in all of Jammu and Kashmir, says principal secretary: However, it is unclear when the high-speed internet services would be available. Saturday’s ‘chakka jam’ to be held across India except UP, Uttarakhand, Delhi, says BKU leader: The Delhi Police are taking additional security measures ahead of the road blockade even as the farmers’ union have excluded the Capital. ‘No shortcomings in farm laws, farmers of one state being instigated,’ says agriculture minister: Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar was speaking in the Rajya Sabha. Didn’t deny permission for BJP’s ‘rath yatra’, says Trinamool Congress ahead of West Bengal polls: The party accused BJP of indulging in malicious propaganda. Ahead of Tamil Nadu elections, ruling AIADMK to waive farm loans worth Rs 12,110 crore: Chief Minister E Palaniswami said the coronavirus pandemic and two cyclones had caused huge damage to crops. SC gives interim bail to comedian Munawar Faruqui, says allegations against him are vague: A bench of Justices RF Nariman and BR Gavai also stayed a production warrant issued by the Uttar Pradesh Police in a separate case. UPSC aspirants who had last attempt in 2020 and not age-barred to get extra chance, Centre tells SC: Additional Solicitor General SV Raju said the extra chance would not be treated as a precedent thus preventing ‘any vested right’ in favour of candidates. Myanmar teachers, students join growing resistance against military after coup: Demonstrators shouted slogans in support of Aung San Suu Kyi and marched with red flags, the colour of the National League for Democracy. Family booked for draping farmer’s body in tricolour after fatal accident near Delhi border: They were charged under the Prevention of Insults to the National Honour Act. ‘America is back, diplomacy is back,’ says US President Joe Biden in first foreign policy address: Biden signaled aggressive approaches to China and Russia and urged Myanmar’s military leaders to stop their coup.