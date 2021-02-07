India on Sunday registered 12,059 new coronavirus cases, taking the overall count to 1,08,26,363. The country reported 78 deaths in 24 hours – the lowest in nine months. This was the third time this week that India recorded less than 100 deaths. India’s toll now stands at 1,54,996.

More than 1.05 crore people in India have recovered from the infection so far, pushing the recovery rate to 97.19%. The number of active cases has been reduced to 1,48,766.

More than 57 lakh health and frontline workers have been vaccinated against the coronavirus so far, according to data from the Union health ministry.

The government had on Saturday said that beneficiaries who took their first shot on January 16 will begin receiving the second dose from February 13. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that India was working on seven more coronavirus vaccines to ensure that all citizens get inoculated, PTI reported.

Meanwhile, a new study showed that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine is less effective against the South African variant of the coronavirus, Financial Times reported.

Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 10.57 crore people and killed over 23 lakh, according to John Hopkins University. Over 5.88 crore people have recovered from the infection in the world.