The big news: Seven dead, 125 missing after glacier bursts in Uttarakhand, and 9 other top stories
Other headlines: PM Modi attacked the Mamata Banerjee government in West Bengal at a rally, and Twitter’s public policy head for India resigned.
A look at the headlines right now:
- 125 missing, CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for family of those dead in Uttarakhand glacier burst: Trivendra Singh Rawat said that experts will look into the cause behind the disaster.
- TMC’s misrule ‘more fearful’ than Left government, Bengal will show them ‘Ram card’, says PM Modi: The prime minister said that the people had expected Mamata Banerjee to bring changes, but she paved way for ‘corrupt politicians to set up shop once more’.
- Twitter’s India public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns: The confirmation of Kaul’s resignation came amid a controversy in India over a hashtag related to the farmers’ protest.
- Finance minister rejects Opposition charge of ‘selling family silvers’, says Centre has clear divestment strategy: Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government’s aim was to prime the public sector undertakings through its policy.
- ‘Forces abroad with vested interests conspiring to defame Indian tea,’ claims PM Modi in Assam: He made the remarks in the state’s Dhekiajuli, a tea-growing area.
- Family of jailed activist Nodeep Kaur to move HC seeking her release: Kaur’s lawyer has claimed that she was sexually assaulted when in police custody.
- Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore jail on Saturday night after phone call from SC judge: The top court had granted him bail on Friday after noting that the allegations against the stand-up comic were vague.
- H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, results by month-end: Successful applicants will be able to join their workplaces on October 1, when the American financial year begins.
- 26-year-old Navy sailor dies in Maharashtra after kidnappers set him on fire: Suraj Kumar Dubey was kidnapped from outside the Chennai airport on January 30 and brought to Maharashtra three days later.
- Pope Francis appoints first woman as undersecretary in advisory body: Sister Nathalie Becquart will have voting rights in the Synod of Bishops – a body for the pope that debates major matters related to the Roman Catholic Church.