125 missing, CM announces Rs 4 lakh compensation for family of those dead in Uttarakhand glacier burst: Trivendra Singh Rawat said that experts will look into the cause behind the disaster. TMC’s misrule ‘more fearful’ than Left government, Bengal will show them ‘Ram card’, says PM Modi: The prime minister said that the people had expected Mamata Banerjee to bring changes, but she paved way for ‘corrupt politicians to set up shop once more’. Twitter’s India public policy head Mahima Kaul resigns: The confirmation of Kaul’s resignation came amid a controversy in India over a hashtag related to the farmers’ protest. Finance minister rejects Opposition charge of ‘selling family silvers’, says Centre has clear divestment strategy: Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government’s aim was to prime the public sector undertakings through its policy.

‘Forces abroad with vested interests conspiring to defame Indian tea,’ claims PM Modi in Assam: He made the remarks in the state’s Dhekiajuli, a tea-growing area.

Family of jailed activist Nodeep Kaur to move HC seeking her release: Kaur’s lawyer has claimed that she was sexually assaulted when in police custody. Comedian Munawar Faruqui released from Indore jail on Saturday night after phone call from SC judge: The top court had granted him bail on Friday after noting that the allegations against the stand-up comic were vague. H-1B visa registration for 2022 to begin on March 9, results by month-end: Successful applicants will be able to join their workplaces on October 1, when the American financial year begins.

26-year-old Navy sailor dies in Maharashtra after kidnappers set him on fire: Suraj Kumar Dubey was kidnapped from outside the Chennai airport on January 30 and brought to Maharashtra three days later.

Pope Francis appoints first woman as undersecretary in advisory body: Sister Nathalie Becquart will have voting rights in the Synod of Bishops – a body for the pope that debates major matters related to the Roman Catholic Church.

